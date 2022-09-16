Chargers QB Justin Herbert has fracture in his rib cartilage and is day-to-day

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has a fracture in his rib cartilage, per ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry. The Chargers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 on Thursday.

Herbert took some shots in Thursday’s loss, and it looks like they added up. The young quarterback is suffering from a fracture to his rib cartilage and is considered day-to-day. The good news is that he will have some extra rest as Los Angeles doesn’t play again until they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 25.

Herbert finished the game 33 for 48 passing with 334 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Unfortunately, it was a 99-yard pick-six that ended up being the difference in the game. There is plenty of time for him to heal and for the team to assess the depth of his injury to see if he will be good to go against the Jaguars. On the chance that he isn’t able to play, backup quarterback Chase Daniel may get a spot start.