Patriots RB Damien Harris suffers knee injury in Week 2 vs. Steelers

Patriots running back Damien Harris suffered a knee injury in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By TeddyRicketson
Damien Harris #37 of the New England Patriots looks on during the preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium on August 19, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris seemed to get injured on his final carry of the Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. After the rush, Harris stayed on the ground and was grasping at his knee. He was able to get up with assistance from teammates, and he limped off the field. This carry earned a first down which allowed the team to go into kneel downs and win the game.

Harris had 15 carries for 71 yards and a touchdown in the victory. He also caught both of his targets for 16 more yards. With the injury happening on the last play of the game before kneel downs, we don't know the severity of the injury or if he would have been able to continue playing. It will certainly be a situation to monitor for him as he gets into practices this week.

If Harris suffered any sort of injury and misses time, Rhamondre Stevenson would become the starting running back. He finished with nine carries for 47 yards and one reception for four more yards.

