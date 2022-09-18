 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jets WR Garrett Wilson exits game with back injury, returns in Week 2 vs. Browns

Jets WR Garrett Wilson suffered a back injury in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By Nick Simon
NFL: New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Update: Wilson is back in the ballgame and made an immediate impact, catching two passes for 45 yards.

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson took a nasty fall and sustained an apparent back injury in Sunday’s Week 2 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The rookie wideout was evaluated in the blue tent on the sidelines but exited shortly afterwards.

This would be a huge blow for the Jets if Wilson can’t return as the team finds themselves in a tight road matchup against the Browns. The first round pick out of Ohio State had already made an impact on the contest, catching three of eight targets for 25 yards and the first touchdown of his career.

Second-year wide receiver Elijah Moore has also made an impact on the contest for the Jets, hauling in three targets for 41 yards. We’ll see if the dynamic rookie can return to the action this afternoon.

