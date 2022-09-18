Jets WR Garrett Wilson exits game with back injury, returns in Week 2 vs. Browns

Update: Wilson is back in the ballgame and made an immediate impact, catching two passes for 45 yards.

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson took a nasty fall and sustained an apparent back injury in Sunday’s Week 2 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The rookie wideout was evaluated in the blue tent on the sidelines but exited shortly afterwards.

Garrett Wilson is questionable to return with a back injury #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/MaFiIs3Lzj — Pro Football Culture (@proftblculture) September 18, 2022

#Jets WR Garrett Wilson out of tent, seems to be OK. Trying to loosen up. Appeared to land on tailbone. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) September 18, 2022

This would be a huge blow for the Jets if Wilson can’t return as the team finds themselves in a tight road matchup against the Browns. The first round pick out of Ohio State had already made an impact on the contest, catching three of eight targets for 25 yards and the first touchdown of his career.

Watch the bottom of your screen @GarrettWilson_V#NYJvsCLE on CBS pic.twitter.com/WCkCuFgwV8 — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 18, 2022

Second-year wide receiver Elijah Moore has also made an impact on the contest for the Jets, hauling in three targets for 41 yards. We’ll see if the dynamic rookie can return to the action this afternoon.