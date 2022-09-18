Bengals vs. Cowboys inactives: Who is not playing in Week 2

Week 2 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, September 18. The Cincinnati Bengals will hit the road to take on the Dallas Cowboys. Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas is set for 4:25 p.m. ET with the game airing on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there will be some big names missing in action. We will get the full list around 2:55 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Bengals have yet to rule any players out for the game. Tight end Devin Asiasi (quadricep), WR Tee Higgins (concussion) and DT Josh Tupou (shin) are all listed as questionable. Higgins was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday but was able to be a full participant on Friday and is expected to play.

The Cowboys are likely to have Cooper Rush under center because QB Dak Prescott has been ruled out of this game due to a right thumb injury that will sideline him for at least four weeks. Defensive end Tarell Basham (thigh), WR Michael Gallup (knee), S Jayon Kearse (knee) and G Connor McGovern (ankle) have all also been ruled out for the game.