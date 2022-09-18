Falcons vs. Rams inactives: Who is not playing in Week 2

Week 2 of the NFL season continues on Sunday, September 18. The Atlanta Falcons will fly west to take on the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California is set for 4:05 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there have already been some players ruled out. We will get the full list around 2:35 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Falcons will be without running back Damien Williams. He is dealing with a rib injury that saw him miss practice each day this week. He is the backup to Cordarrelle Patterson so his absence will likely see the rookie Tyler Allgeier make his NFL debut.

The Rams have already ruled out C Brian Allen (knee) and WR Van Jefferson (knee). Linebacker Leonard Floyd (knee), T Joseph Noteboom (knee) and long snapper Matt Orzech (calf) are all listed as questionable.