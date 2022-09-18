Cardinals vs. Raiders inactives: Who is not playing in Week 2

Week 2 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, September 18. The Cincinnati Bengals will hit the road to take on the Dallas Cowboys. Kickoff from Jerry World is set for 4:25 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but some players have already been ruled out. We will get the full list around 2:55 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Cardinals will be without WRs Andy Isabella (back) and WR Rondale Moore (hamstring), who have been ruled out ahead of Sunday. Cornerback Trayvon Mullen (toe), G Justin Pugh (neck), S Jalen Thompson (toe) and DE J.J. Watt (calf) are all listed as questionable.

The Raiders have three players listed as out. Center Andre James (concussion), S Trevon Moerig (hip) and LB Denzel Perryman (ankle) will all miss the game. Running back Brandon Bolden (hamstring) is listed as doubtful.