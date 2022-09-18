Seahawks vs. 49ers inactives: Who is not playing in Week 2

Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season will continue on Sunday, September 18. The Seattle Seahawks will take on the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC West divisional matchup. Kickoff from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET and the game will air on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet, as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but some players have already been ruled out. We will get the full list around 2:35 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Seahawks have already ruled out S Joey Blount (hamstring) and CB Justin Coleman (calf). This is in addition to S Jamal Adams already being out, and he is expected to miss the rest of the 2022 season. Cornerback Artie Burns is questionable, dealing with a groin injury.

The 49ers have ruled out G Daniel Brunskill (hamstring) for today’s game. The bigger story is tight end George Kittle being listed as questionable. He is dealing with a groin injury but is making a push to play. The injury was initially expected to sideline him for three weeks, and this would be the second week. He is a game-time decision, although Adam Schefter is reporting he’s unlikely to play.