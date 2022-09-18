Panthers vs. Giants inactives: Who is not playing in Week 2

Week 2 of the NFL is set to continue Sunday, September 18. The New York Giants (1-0) host the Carolina Panthers (0-1) in a conference rivalry. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, is set for 1 p.m. ET and the game will air on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are a few notable names on the injury report. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Panthers will likely be without LB Brandon Smith as he is doubtful with a thigh injury. The only other name on the injury report is WR Shi Smith who is questionable with a groin injury.

The Giants are without CB Nick McCloud, CB Jason Pinnock, CB Aaron Robinson, WR Wan’Dale Robinson. LB Azeez Ojulari and LB Kayvon Thibodeaux are both doubtful which is unfortunate for the Giants as the young pass rushing duo likely won’t make their season debut until next week. WR Kadarius Toney is listed as questionable with a knee injury, but is expected to play, per Ian Rapoport.