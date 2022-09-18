Buccaneers vs. Saints inactives: Who is not playing in Week 2

Week 2 of the NFL season continues on Sunday, September 18. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) will hit the road to take on the New Orleans Saints (1-0) in an NFC South battle. Kickoff from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, is set for 1 p.m. ET and the game will air on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are already some big names confirmed out. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Buccaneers will be without WR Chris Godown (hamstring), which is a blow to their receiving corps. CB Zyon McCollum (hamstring) and T Donovan Smith (elbow) are both listed as doubtful. The majority of the role players on offense are questionable. Wide receiver Mike Evans (calf), RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring), WR Russell Gage (hamstring), WR Julio Jones (knee), WR Breshad Perriman (knee) and T Tristan Wirfs are all questionable and names to look for on the official inactive report. Jones is a “true game-time decision,” per Ian Rapoport, while Evans, Gage, and Fournette are all expected to play.

The only Saints player that is already confirmed out is CB Paulson Adebo (ankle). The final inactive report will be important as six players are currently listed as questionable for the game. Running back Mark Ingram (ankle), RB Alvin Kamara (rib), WR Tre’Quan Smith (shoulder), CB Alontae Taylor (hip), RB Dwayne Washington (hamstring) and QB Jameis Winston (back) are all listed as questionable. Ingram and Winston are both expected to play, while Kamara is going to test things out ahead of the game before deciding, per Ian Rapoport.