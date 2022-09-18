Patriots vs. Steelers inactives: Who is not playing in Week 2

Week 2 of the NFL is set to continue Sunday, September 18. The Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0) host the New England Patriots (0-1) in a conference rivalry. Kickoff from Acrisure in Pittsburgh, PA, is set for 1 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are some names to watch for. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Patriots will be without S Joshuah Bledsoe as he suffered a groin injury in last weeks game. Two big names who are questionable on the injury report are T Trent Brown, who is dealing with an ankle injury, and LB Raekwon McMillan, who is dealing with a thumb injury. The rest of the players listed as questionable on the injury report are S Adrian Phillips, RB Pierre Strong, CB Shaun Wade.

A few players were banged up throughout the week, but the Steelers don’t have any injuries on the injury report. Of course, they will be without LB T.J. Watt as he was put on the IR midway through the week. Another notable name dealing with injury throughout the week was RB Najee Harris who was dealing with a foot injury. He was taken off the injury report and should be good to go.