Dolphins vs. Ravens inactives: Who is not playing in Week 2

Week 2 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, September 18. The Miami Dolphins will head north to take on the Baltimore Ravens in a battle of AFC teams. Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are several names to keep an eye on. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Dolphins head into Sunday with only TE Cethan Carter (concussion) and TE Hunter Long (ankle) listed as out. Running back Salvon Ahmed (heel), T Terron Armstead (toe), DT Christian Wilkins (back) and WR Cedrick Wilson (toe) are all listed as questionable.

The Ravens have yet to rule out a player, but that doesn’t mean they are healthy. Wide receiver James Proche (groin) and T Ronnie Stanley (ankle) are both doubtful. Running back J.K. Dobbins (knee), CB Marlon Humphrey (groin), DT Travis Jones (knee), CB Marcus Peters (knee), FB Patrick Ricard (Calf) and CB Brandon Stephens (quadricep) are all questionable.

To sum that up, Baltimore could be without their top three cornerbacks and is coming off Kyle Fuller tearing his ACL last week. In the backfield, Dobbins did practice all week, but appears unlikely to play, per Ian Rapoport.