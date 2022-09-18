 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mike Evans is active for Week 2 vs. Saints

The Buccaneers published their Week 2 inactives report and Mike Evans is active for their matchup against the Saints. We break down what it means.

pete.hernandez
ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 11: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gets set on the line of scrimmage against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Arlington, TX. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Week 2 inactives and Mike Evans is officially active for their matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Evans was unable to log a practice all week heading into Sunday’s game, but the Buccaneers appear confident that the veteran receiver will be good to go for their NFC South showdown.

Tampa Bay’s receiving corps has caught the injury bug overall, but it appears that Evans and Gage are the two players that stand to benefit the most for Week 2 with Julio Jones out. Evans hauled in five catches on seven targets for 71 yards and a touchdown last week, so even if he were not a full 100 percent he still remains the unquestioned top target for Brady.

Gage is the x-factor here, as it appears Jones’ injury warrants a true game-time decision for Week 2. If Jones sees a limited number of snaps or misses Week 2 overall, then Gage will have plenty of opportunities to prove why he was among the Buccaneers' notable offseason acquisitions.

