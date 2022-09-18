Mike Evans is active for Week 2 vs. Saints

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Week 2 inactives and Mike Evans is officially active for their matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Evans was unable to log a practice all week heading into Sunday’s game, but the Buccaneers appear confident that the veteran receiver will be good to go for their NFC South showdown.

Tampa Bay’s receiving corps has caught the injury bug overall, but it appears that Evans and Gage are the two players that stand to benefit the most for Week 2 with Julio Jones out. Evans hauled in five catches on seven targets for 71 yards and a touchdown last week, so even if he were not a full 100 percent he still remains the unquestioned top target for Brady.

Gage is the x-factor here, as it appears Jones’ injury warrants a true game-time decision for Week 2. If Jones sees a limited number of snaps or misses Week 2 overall, then Gage will have plenty of opportunities to prove why he was among the Buccaneers' notable offseason acquisitions.