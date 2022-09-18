D’Andre Swift is active for Week 2 vs. Commanders

The Detroit Lions announced Week 2 inactives and D’Andre Swift is officially active for their matchup against the Washington Commanders. Swift suffered an ankle during Week 1 and was limited in practice throughout the week. The Lions running back appears to be good to suit up on Sunday, although he could be placed on a snap count according to the latest reports.

Should Swift see any time on the sideline during Sunday’s matchup with the Commanders, Jamaal Williams should easily step in for a bulk of the carries in his absence. Further down the depth chart are Craig Reynolds and Justin Jackson, who could each see a decent number of snaps if reports about Swift being limited to a snap count prove to be true.

Swift being active is a promising sign for fantasy managers, but the reports of a snap count undoubtedly limit his fantasy ceiling this week. While Reynolds and Jackson could very well see some playing time, neither are viable options in fantasy. The true beneficiary is Williams, who had a strong outing last week with 28 yards rushing and two touchdowns for 16.0 PPR fantasy points. Williams already played an impactful role in Detroit’s offense alongside Swift in the backfield, but if Swift proves to be limited then Williams could increase his starting position in fantasy lineups. Already a viable flex option heading into Week 2, Williams increased opportunities could bump him up to a sleeper RB2 status against Washington.