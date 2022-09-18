Jameis Winston is active for Week 2 vs. Buccaneers

The New Orleans Saints announced Week 2 inactives and quarterback Jameis Winston is officially active for their matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kickoff from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana is set for 1 p.m. ET and the game will air on Fox.

Winston led a fourth-quarter comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. He finished 23 for 34 passing for 269 yards and two touchdowns. Winston connected early and often with new teammate Jarvis Landry who had seven receptions for 114 yards against Atlanta. The team saw Michael Thomas make his return to the field, and he brought in five of his eight targets for 57 yards.

The Tampa Bay defense is stout and will present a challenge for Winston. This will be the first of two matchups he will have against this team, so it is important that he has a good game. The Buccaneers gave up only 134 yards passing to Dak Prescott last week before he suffered a thumb injury.

Even against a tough defense, Winston should have a good game. He will rely again on Landry and Thomas to have good games. The Tampa Bay defense gave up seven receptions for 62 yards to the Dallas tight end Dalton Schultz last week. While Juwan Johnson only brought in two of his five targets for 43 yards last week, he could be in line for a bigger game in Week 2.