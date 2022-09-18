Leonard Fournette is active for Week 2 vs. Saints

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Week 2 inactives and Leonard Fournette is officially active for their matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Fournette was limited in practice throughout the week but appears ready and good to go for his NFC South showdown on Sunday.

If Fournette were to miss playing time or see limited action in Sunday’s contest, then Rachaad White could command carries given he sits behind him on the depth chart. Giovanni Bernard is listed as a third-string running back for the Buccaneers, but given Tom Brady’s appreciation for experience, Bernard could potentially make the case for extra snaps as a veteran option.

Fournette’s active status for Week 2 is music to the ears of fantasy managers, and despite the limited number of practices he logged this week his playing status was hardly in doubt. Fournette had 21 carries and two catches for a total of 137 yards, good for 15.7 PPR fantasy points last week. With the added absence of Chris Godwin and Julio Jones, and with the Saints’ history of making things difficult for Brady under center, there is a great chance for Fournette to build on last week’s production. Fournette is once again a top fantasy running back option heading into the Week 2 slate.