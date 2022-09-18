J.K. Dobbins is inactive for Week 2 vs. Dolphins

The Baltimore Ravens announced Week 2 inactives and J.K. Dobbins is officially inactive for their matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Dobbins continues to make progress in his return from ACL surgery and is trending towards making his season debut in the near future. The Ravens appear to be playing the cautious game as they would likely limit him to a snap count regardless, once he sees the field for the first time this season.

Should Dobbins once again be held out for the week or if he sees a limited snap count, Baltimore has a trio of backups ready to handle the carries. Kenyan Drake, Mike Davis, and Justice Hill are all available to take snaps in the backfield against the Dolphins. There is a great likelihood that the Ravens opt for a running back by committee approach until Dobbins is ready to handle a bulk of the carries.

The Ravens ran the ball 21 times in Week 1, with Drake handling a bulk of the carries with 11 rushing attempts for 31 yards. Lamar Jackson had six carries to his name, with Davis and Hill each running the ball twice last Sunday. Based on the small sample size available, it would appear that Drake is the immediate beneficiary should Dobbins see extended time on the sideline. Despite just recently joining the team later in the preseason, it’s clear that Drake has made the case as the more athletic backfield option and thus he presents the best fantasy upside.