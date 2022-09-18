Julio Jones is inactive for Week 2 vs. Saints

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Week 2 inactives and Julio Jones is officially inactive for their matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Jones was able to log in practice on Friday as he continues to nurse a knee injury, and his official playing status came down to a pregame warmup to test his availability ahead of Sunday’s game. It didn’t go as planned, and Jones has been ruled out.

Alongside Jones on the depth chart are Russell Gage and Breshad Perriman, who add themselves to a list of receivers that have caught the injury bug as well. Scotty Miller also presents an intriguing option further down the depth chart, with Miller bringing three seasons’ worth of experience in Tampa Bay’s system.

The Buccaneers had already ruled out Chris Godwin, which sets them back another body. Mike Evans is also banged up, so Tom Brady is losing passing options left and right. Gage should be upgraded to the WR2 for the team and gets an increased upside for fantasy football matchups. Perriman and Miller would be other passing options, but they shouldn’t be considered fantasy relevant.