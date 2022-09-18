Russell Gage is active for Week 2 vs. Saints

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Week 2 inactives and Russell Gage is officially active for their matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Gage has been nursing a hamstring injury but is expected to suit up in what could be a more impactful role in the passing game for Week 2.

If Gage were to be limited in any capacity due to his hamstring injury, then Breshad Perriman could stand to command passing targets in his absence. Further down the depth chart includes the likes of Scotty Miller, who already has experience with the Buccaneers and playing with Tom Brady in seasons past. Although Jones is now out and Perriman enters Week 2 with an injury designation next to his name, Miller is injury-free per the latest report.

Gage being active is a boon to fantasy managers, especially with Chris Godwin out due to a hamstring injury. Gage finished with only two catches for 13 yards in Week 1, but he stands to benefit as a potential WR2 with Godwin’s absence. Gage had back-to-back 700+ receiving yard seasons in 2020 and 2021, and thus he was rewarded with a three-year $30 million contract with the Buccaneers this offseason. Gage has a great chance to step into a more impactful role on Sunday and prove he is as every bit valuable for Tampa Bay given the contract he signed.