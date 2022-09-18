Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz suffers leg injury in Week 2 vs. Bengals

The Dallas Cowboys are dealing with a host of injuries, and Week 2 brought one to a key skill position player. Tight end Dalton Schultz suffered a leg injury in the fourth quarter of the team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cooper Rush targeted him on a pass attempt and Schultz needed trainer assistance after it went incomplete.

Schultz left the field during a commercial break after the injury and the TV camera showed him standing with his helmet still on. When an injury is significant or will at least cost the player some snaps, the trainers will usually take his helmet. The Cowboys ran a third down play after the injury and then had to punt with a little under three minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Schultz had two catches for 18 yards at the time of the injury. Jake Ferguson is his backup with Peyton Hendershot behind them on the depth chart.