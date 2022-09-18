Trey Lance OUT for game with ankle injury in Week 2 vs. Seahawks

Update: Trey Lance is officially out for the game and probably longer. We’ll hopefully learn more about how significant the injury is sooner than later, but Garoppolo should be in line for a handful of starts with how quickly Lance was carted off and ruled out.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance suffered a big hit that took him out of the game and inserted Jimmy Garoppolo. Lance is currently being taken to the locker room on a cart. He apparently hurt his leg and looks to be done for the game. At this point, it seems like the 49ers made a good choice in keeping Garoppolo around after not being able to trade him.

Before leaving, Lance has completed 2-of-3 passes for 30 yards and rushed three times for 13 yards. He had the team in field goal range when he was injured. The 49ers went on to kick a field goal to take a 6-0 lead toward the end of the first quarter,