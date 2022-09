Update: Jeudy remains out with five minutes remaining in the first half. At this point it would seem likely that he’ll be ruled ouyt at some point, but nothing is official yet.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was slammed down on his right shoulder and appeared to be favoring that shoulder as he walked to the sideline. He’s officially questionable to return. KJ Hamler is out, so Courtland Sutton is the only true starter healthy at the moment. The game is currently scoreless.