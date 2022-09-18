 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

James Conner suffers ankle injury in Week 2 vs. Raiders

Cardinals RB suffered an ankleinjury in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By DKNation Staff Updated
Running back James Conner #6 of the Arizona Cardinals runs with the ball during the second quarter of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner has suffered what appears to be an ankle injury in the third quarter of their matchup with the Raiders. He got his ankle/foot taped up on the sideline, but hasn’t returned to the game and is now considered questionable to return.

Conner had seven carries for 25 yards and two receptions for 26 yards before leaving the game. Behind him, Eno Benjamin and Darrell Williams have split work. Benjamin appears to be the lead back if Conner were to miss time, but he likely wouldn’t get the lion’s share for fantasy football.

