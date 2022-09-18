Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has taken some punishment in Week 2 against the Bengals. Trainers have been looking at his right leg and he appears hobbled out there, but has continued to play through the injury. Half time is coming up and Lamb will likely get treatment and another look at his injury and we’ll see if they let him back out there.
CeeDee Lamb limping in Week 2 vs. Bengals
