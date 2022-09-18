 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

CeeDee Lamb limping in Week 2 vs. Bengals

CeeDee Lamb suffered a lower body injury in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By DKNation Staff
CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys runs with the ball against Chidobe Awuzie #22 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at AT&amp;T Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has taken some punishment in Week 2 against the Bengals. Trainers have been looking at his right leg and he appears hobbled out there, but has continued to play through the injury. Half time is coming up and Lamb will likely get treatment and another look at his injury and we’ll see if they let him back out there.

More From DraftKings Nation