Kadarius Toney is active for Week 2 vs. Panthers

The New York Giants announced Week 2 inactives and Kadarius Toney is officially active for their matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Toney has been dealing with hamstring tightness heading into Sunday’s matchup but is set to play and potentially carve out a more sizable role in the passing attack.

If Toney’s hamstring injury were to flare up and hinder him going forward then Darius Slayton stands to help assist as his backup on the depth chart. Richie James and David Sills V could also get more snaps on the field than usual, though the Giants’ crowded receiving room makes it unpredictable week to week in regards to the volume of targets.

Toney’s active status is a promising sign for him to make the case for a more impactful role in the offense, though the odds are somewhat stacked against him. Last week Toney saw just two carries for 23 yards while going without a target through the air. The Giants are already placing a heavy emphasis on the ground game, and Toney will need to instill trust with Daniel Jones amid a crowded receiving group. Kenny Golladay and Sterling Shepard are already atop the unit, so Toney will need a noteworthy performance and limited setbacks on Sunday to make the case for more responsibility placed on his shoulders.