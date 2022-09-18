Mark Ingram is active for Week 2 vs. Buccaneers

The New Orleans Saints announced Week 1 inactives and Mark Ingram is officially active for their matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kickoff from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET and the game will air on Fox.

The veteran Ingram is set to be active for Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay and will get the starting nod with teammate Alvin Kamara inactive. Last week against the Atlanta Falcons, Ingram had four carries for 22 yards and caught his lone targets for one yard.

The Buccaneers are a tough defense to run against. They only gave up 71 rushing yards to the Dallas Cowboys last week, and Ezekiel Elliot finished as the top runner with 10 carries for 52 yards.

While Ingram will likely see the lion's share of the carries, it will still be a tough task to take down this Tampa defense. Based on workload, Ingram can be considered a flex play now that we know Kamara is inactive. If he is indeed the backup, he can remain on the bench for any fantasy football rosters.