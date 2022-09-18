 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Commanders vs. Lions inactives: Who is not playing in Week 2

The Commanders and Lions match up in Week 2 of the NFL season. We break down what we know before Week 2 inactives arrive at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift (32) carries the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Week 2 of the NFL is set to continue Sunday, September 18. The Detroit Lions (0-1) host the Washington Commanders (1-0) this week. Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit, MI, is set for 1 p.m. ET and the game will air on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are a few notable names on the injury report. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Lions will be without C Frank Ragnow who is dealing with a groin and foot injury. G Jonah Jackson is also doubtful with a groin injury. RB D’Andre Swift (ankle), S Ifeatu Melifonwu (hamstring), and CB Amani Oruwariye (back) are all questionable. Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that Swift is expected to be active but could see a limited workload.

The Commanders have three guys on the injury report coming into this one. S Kamren Curl (thumb) and G Wes Schweitzer (hamstring) are both questionable heading into this game. DT Jonathan Allen (groin) was added to the injury report Saturday. He’s listed as questionable, but is expected to play.

