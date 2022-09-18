Jets vs. Browns inactives: Who is not playing in Week 2

Week 2 of the NFL is set to continue Sunday, September 18. The Cleveland Browns (1-0) host the New York Jets (0-1) this week. Kickoff from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH, is set for 1 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are a few notable names on the injury report. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Jets will be without QB Zach Wilson which is no surprise as he suffered a knee injury in preseason. TE C.J. Uzomah (hamstring) is also not expected to play as he’s listed as doubtful. WR Braxton Berrios (heel), T George Fant (knee), DE John Franklin-Myers (toe), P Braden Mann (back), S Jordan Whitehead (ankle) are all questionable. The Jets have one of the biggest injury reports this week.

The Browns aren’t dealing with many injuries. T Christopher Hubbard (elbow, illness) was ruled out earlier in the week. And T Jack Conklin (knee) is questionable, but he’s expected to be inactive as well.