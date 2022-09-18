George Kittle is inactive for Week 2 vs. Seahawks

The 49ers announced Week 1 inactives and George Kittle is officially inactive for their matchup against the Seahawks.

On the depth chart, Tyler Kroft and Ross Dwelley will be next in line for the 49ers. In Week 1, the duo combined with two catches for 20 yards. Hopefully the weather conditions are better today for the 49ers offenses sake.

This will hurt Trey Lance and the 49ers run game the most. Not only is Kittle a legitimate threat through the passing game, but he is the best blocking tight end in the NFL. Lance was already without Kittle in the biggest game of his young NFL career last week, and he’ll have to do it again this week. Looking at the matchup, this looked like a game where Kittle could’ve had a breakout as the Seahawks aren't great stopping tight ends. I would expect Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk’s involvement in the offense to go up even more as one of their top pass catcher’s in Kittle is out.