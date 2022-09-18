Tee Higgins is active for Week 2 vs. Cowboys

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Week 1 inactives and wide receiver Tee Higgins is officially inactive/active for their matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Higgins was in concussion protocols throughout the week but progressed through it according to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, clearing the way for him to play this afternoon.

Higgins caught just two targets for 27 yards in the team’s 23-20 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday. Ja’Marr Chase, of course, was the top wideout for the Bengals but in Higgins’ absence due to the concussion, tight Hayden Hurst and wide receiver Tyler Boyd played a big role in the offense. They combined for nine receptions for 79 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

Higgins will return as the No. 2 receiving option within the Cincinnati option but his fantasy viability is still a question mark coming off the concussion. I’d advise to keep him on your bench for this week as they may want to get Hurst more touches today.