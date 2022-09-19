 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Titans vs. Bills inactives: Who is not playing in Week 2

The Tennesee Titans and Buffalo Bills match up in Week 2 of the NFL season. We break down what we know before Week 2 inactives arrive at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.

By TeddyRicketson
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13) enjoys first down catch during the Buffalo Bills game versus the Los Angeles Rams on September 8, 2022, at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Week 2 of the NFL season will wrap up on Monday, September 19. There will be two Monday Night Football games, and in the first, the Buffalo Bills will host the Tennessee Titans. Kickoff from Highmark Stadium, in Buffalo, New York is set for 7:15 p.m. ET, with the game airing on ESPN and ESPN2.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are already some notable names on the injury report. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Titans have already ruled out CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring), RB Dontrell Hilliard (hamstring) and T Jamarco Jones (elbow). Wide receiver Kyle Phillips is questionable and is dealing with a shoulder injury.

The Bills have already ruled out DT Ed Oliver due to his ankle injury. Defensive tackle Tim Settle is doubtful with a calf injury. Wide receiver Gabe Davis (ankle) and CB Dane Jackson (knee) are questionable for the game on Monday night.

