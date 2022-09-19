Michael Gallup injury update ahead of Week 3 vs. Giants

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup suffered a torn ACL in Week 17 last season. He’s been in recovery ever since, but per Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones, Gallup might be able to play this weekend against the New York Giants.

Fantasy football implications

Gallup recently signed a five-year, $62.5 million deal with the Cowboys. If he is at full health and ready to play, he’ll be splitting targets with CeeDee Lamb and Noah Brown against the Giants. Brown has racked up 159 yards over ten receptions so far this season, and CeeDee Lamb has contributed 104 yards in nine catches.

Jones’ statement certainly isn’t concrete enough to add Gallup to your roster for this week, or to remove Lamb or Brown, but keep an eye on the WR’s comeback over the next few games. He finished the 2020 season with 843 receiving yards and the 2019 season with 1,107 yards and six touchdowns.