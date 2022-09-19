 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jerry Jeudy ribs injury considered ‘day-to-day’ ahead of Week 3 vs. 49ers

We break down news that Jerry Jeudy is dealing with a shoulder injury and what it means for Week 3 and beyond.

By Nick Simon
NFL: Houston Texans at Denver Broncos Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Monday update: Jeudy is considered day-to-day, per Ian Rapoport.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy sustained a right shoulder injury in the first quarter of the the team’s 16-9 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday. NFL insider Ian Rapoport went on the Pat McAfee Show on Monday and mentioned that the dynamic Broncos wideout should be fine with the injury not being as serious as expected.

Jeudy went off in the team’s opener against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1, catching four of seven targets for 102 yards and a touchdown in the loss on Monday Night Football. We’ll take a look at who will fill the gaps should Jeudy miss time.

Fantasy football implications

No Jeudy would of course mean more targets for Courtland Sutton. The fifth-year wideout was the Broncos’ top offensive weapon on Sunday, catching seven of 11 targets foe 122 yards in the win.

A potential waiver wire pickup could be third-year receiver Tyrie Cleveland. He caught two of three targets for 28 yards against the Texans and could potentially get more work.

