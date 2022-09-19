Dalton Schultz injury update ahead of Week 3 vs. Giants

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz sustained a knee injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 20-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Monday that after an MRI, the tight end isn’t expected to miss a significant amount of time.

Schultz caught two of four targets for 18 yards and a fumble prior to the injury and initial reports after the game indicated that he just avoided an ACL tear. It’s unclear exactly how much time he’d miss and it would be yet another blow to the Dallas offense for the immediate future.

Fantasy football implications

If Schultz were to miss time, backup Jake Ferguson would step in as the Cowboys’ top tight end option and would be a definite fantasy football waiver wire option to consider. The rookie out of Wisconsin has been used mostly as a blocking tight end through their first two games and he has yet to record a reception so far this season.