James Conner injury update ahead of Week 3 vs. Rams

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner sustained an ankle injury during the team’s come-from-behind 29-23 overtime victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. While initially concerning, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that his injury isn’t considered serious and shouldn’t take him off the field for too long.

We’ll go over the fantasy football implications of Conner’s ankle injury in the immediate future.

Fantasy football implications

While Conner is not expected to miss much time, there is always the possibility that he sits out a game or two to heal. If that’s the case, the Cardinals will most likely go with a committee between backups Darrel Williams and Eno Benjamin.

Through two games, Williams has eight carries for 59 yards and a touchdown. Benjamin has 12 carries for 59 yards on the ground and has also been a reliable receiving threat out of the backfield, catching six of eight targets for 53 yards. That’s also been born out with their usage through two games.

If James Conner (ankle) misses time, it'll be a committee between Darrel Williams and Eno Benjamin, with Williams at the goal line and Benjamin on passing downs. pic.twitter.com/Vy734JyneH — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) September 19, 2022

Both men could be potential waiver wire additions to your roster this week.