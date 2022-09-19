JK Dobbins still ‘week-to-week’ ahead of Week 3 vs. Patriots

The Baltimore Ravens are in need of a boost at running back, as the likes of Mike Davis and Kenyan Drake just aren’t getting the job done. Help is on the way though, as JK Dobbins has been practicing in full and champing at the bit to get onto the field.

Week 3 pits the Ravens against the Patriots, and head coach John Harbaugh isn’t giving away anything when he was asked about Dobbins’ status for Week 2. Harbaugh was tight lipped when saying that his No. 1 back is considered “week-to-week,” per Jeff Zrebeic.

Fantasy football implications

So far, we’ve seen Drake lead the way with 17 rushing attempts to Davis’ seven and Justice Hill’s five. Drake is averaging 2.3 yards per carry and Davis is at 2.1. Of course, quarterback Lamar Jackson has been the main source of rushing offense, but they usually can get more production out of their running backs based on the threat Jackson poses on the ground.

Harbaugh might be coy, but there’s no doubt that Dobbins is close to returning and it wouldn’t be a surprise if it happened against the Patriots this week.