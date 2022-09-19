Tyrion Davis-Price dealing with high-ankle sprain ahead of Week 3 vs. Broncos

The San Francisco 49ers running backs and running quarterback are cursed this season. The latest injury is to rookie running back Tyrion Davis-Price, who suffered a high-ankle sprain against the Seahawks in Week 2.

The 49ers already lost starter Elijah Mitchell for half the season and now TDP. They will look to add another running back so they can have a semblance of depth at the position.

Fantasy football implications

This injury likely solidifies Jeff Wilson Jr. even more into the lead role, but he will be backed up by rookie Jordan Mason, who should get a chance to win touches. Kyle Shanahan and Jon Lynch might throw a wrench into the situation with a trade, but it’s doubtful. Mason is worth a flier in deeper leagues.