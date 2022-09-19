Gabriel Davis is inactive for Week 2 MNF vs. Titans

The Buffalo Bills announced Week 3 inactives, and wide receiver Gabe Davis is officially inactive for their matchup against the Tennessee Titans on Monday night. Davis was listed as questionable this week due to an ankle injury. He was limited in practice on Saturday after injuring his ankle that day. In the Bills’ opener against the Los Angeles Rams, Davis had four receptions for 88 yards and added a touchdown in their 31-10 victory.

Fantasy Football Impact

Stefon Diggs is going to be carrying a majority of the receiving load without Davis out there behind him, though the Titans’ defense will do everything they can to limit his yardage. With Davis out, WRs Isaiah McKenzie and Jamison Crowder can expect to play more snaps, and RBs Zack Moss and Devin Singletary will also likely see more targets against Tennessee tonight. QB Josh Allen will be missing a big weapon, but remains a strong fantasy start regardless.