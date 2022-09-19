 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gabriel Davis is inactive for Week 2 MNF vs. Titans

The Bills published their Week 2 inactives report for Monday Night Football and Gabriel Davis is INACTIVE for their matchup against the Titans. We break down what it means.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13) makes a catch during the Buffalo Bills game versus the Los Angeles Rams on September 8, 2022, at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills announced Week 3 inactives, and wide receiver Gabe Davis is officially inactive for their matchup against the Tennessee Titans on Monday night. Davis was listed as questionable this week due to an ankle injury. He was limited in practice on Saturday after injuring his ankle that day. In the Bills’ opener against the Los Angeles Rams, Davis had four receptions for 88 yards and added a touchdown in their 31-10 victory.

Fantasy Football Impact

Stefon Diggs is going to be carrying a majority of the receiving load without Davis out there behind him, though the Titans’ defense will do everything they can to limit his yardage. With Davis out, WRs Isaiah McKenzie and Jamison Crowder can expect to play more snaps, and RBs Zack Moss and Devin Singletary will also likely see more targets against Tennessee tonight. QB Josh Allen will be missing a big weapon, but remains a strong fantasy start regardless.

