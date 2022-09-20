Myles Garrett uncertain, Jadaveon Clowney OUT for Week 3 vs. Steelers

The Cleveland Browns could be without some key defensive players in Thursday’s Week 3 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Myles Garrett did not practice officially on Tuesday due to a neck injury, which puts his status for the game in doubt. Jadaveon Clowney also did not practice Tuesday, and has already been ruled out with an ankle injury.

Fantasy football implications

The Browns rely on their pass rushers to create havoc in the backfield, so this could be a big boost for the Steelers. If Garrett is out, that means Mitchell Trubisky will have more time in the pocket and Najee Harris could see better running lanes. Pittsburgh’s offense has not been good this season through two weeks, so a game where both opposing pass rushers sit might be what’s needed for them to turn things around.

Alex Wright is likely to play in Clowney’s spot, while Isaiah Thomas is likely to bookend the line if Garrett sits.