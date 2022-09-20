Harrison Bryant upgraded to limited in practice ahead of Week 3 TNF vs. Steelers

Week 3 of the NFL regular season is here. The week will start with an AFC North contest between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns. Kickoff from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Amazon Prime Video. With a short week of practices ahead of him, backup tight end Harrison Bryant for the Browns was limited in practice on Tuesday after not practicing on Monday.

Fantasy football implications

While Bryant isn’t a name that you need to know for fantasy football, his absence could certainly play a role in the game. Bryant actually has the second-most receiving yards on the team through two weeks. Jacoby Brissett hasn’t exactly settled in as the starting quarterback for Cleveland. If Bryant is sidelined, then that could lead to more targets for starting tight end David Njoku, backup running back Kareem Hunt and Donovan Peoples-Jones. If Bryant is active, he still doesn’t retain fantasy value despite ranking highly in yardage to this point in the season.