Marquise Brown doesn’t practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 3 vs. Rams

We break down news that Marquise Brown doesn’t practice Wednesday. What it means for Week 3 and beyond.

By DKNation Staff
Marquise Brown #2 of the Arizona Cardinals reacts after making a one-handed catch against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Allegiant Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals had a few players not practicing on Wednesday. One of the more prominent names was wide receiver Marquise Brown, per Darren Urban. This very well could be a rest day for Brown, who didn’t appear to have an injury in Week 2, but we’ll know more when the injury report comes out.

Fantasy football implications

If Brown were to miss Week 3, the Cardinals would be extremely thin at wide receiver when they take on the division rival Rams this week. Rondale Moore is dealing with a hamstring injury and DeAndre Hopkins is suspended. Greg Dortch would again be a high target player, but AJ Green would likely need to step up along with Zach Ertz.

