Rondale Moore injury update ahead of Week 3 vs. Rams

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore sustained a hamstring injury in practice earlier this month and missed the first two games of the season.

Listed as questionable earlier this week, he was not seen at Wednesday’s open practice, and may end up missing Week 3 as well. Moore had 54 receptions for 435 yards in the 2021 regular season.

Fantasy football implications

The Cardinals are suffering from a WR shortage right now, with Moore still out, DeAndre Hopkins suspended for six games, and Marquise “Hollywood” Brown not seen practicing on Wednesday.

Brown could just be taking a rest day, but if he is limited or does not play against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, AJ Green will likely see a lot of targets from QB Kyler Murray, and with Andy Isabella still questionable, Greg Dortch will also likely get plenty of snaps in.