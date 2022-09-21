Michael Pittman will practice Wednesday ahead of Week 3 vs. Chiefs

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman, Jr. is expected to practice today after sitting out last week against the Jaguars with a quad injury.

This news should take a massive weight off the Colts’ shoulders, as they’re attempting to come back from a 24-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. They’re preparing to face one of the best teams in the league in the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Last week, Ashton Dulin stepped up for the Colts and led them in receptions and receiving yards, taking in five for 79 yards. The offense was stunted by Matt Ryan’s three interceptions, but Dulin will likely continue to see targets alongside Pittman as the Colts take on the Chiefs in Week 3.

Pittman had nine receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown in the Colts’ season opener, which ended in a tie with the Houston Texans.