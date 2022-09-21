Hunter Renfrow injury update ahead of Week 3 vs. Titans

Week 3 of the NFL season will see the Las Vegas Raiders taking on the Tennessee Titans. During last week’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas receiver Hunter Renfrow suffered a concussion. It caused him to miss the game, and that is why he did not practice on Wednesday, per Tashan Reed.

Fantasy football implications

Renfrow was a league winner last season but hasn’t seen the same involvement in the offense with new teammate Davante Adams in town. He has caught 10 of his 16 targets for 8 yards but hasn't found the endzone yet this year. When he went down with his injury, it was Mack Hollins that saw extra work with Derek Carr under center. Hollins has played in two games for the Raiders and only has six receptions, but has 82 yards so far.

If Renfrow plays against the Titans, he would do so with flex appeal. If he were to miss the game, I think that Hollins could make for an interesting flex play in deeper PPR leagues. He hasn’t had enough success yet to warrant a start in half-PPR or standard leagues.