Devin Duvernay injury update ahead of Week 3 vs. Patriots

Baltimore Ravens WR Devin Duvernay was absent from practice on Wednesday due to a concussion. The Ravens enter Week 3 with a matchup vs. the New England Patriots. Baltimore is coming off a tough loss to the Miami Dolphins last Sunday in a 42-38 shootout. Duvernay had two catches for 42 yards while returning a kickoff 103 yards for a TD in the loss. Let’s look at what the injury means for fantasy football.

Fantasy football implications

Duvernay had a huge Week 1 against the New York Jets with a pair of TDs on four catches for 54 yards. It looked like we were getting that again when he started the game off with a kickoff return for a TD. Instead, Duvernay didn’t see many targets. Rashod Bateman and Mark Andrews were Lamar Jackson’s main targets. That should continue if Duvernay remains in concussion protocol and is ruled out for Week 3. Demarcus Robinson also caught a TD against Miami, so he’d be in line for more snaps if Duvernay is out. Isaiah Likely is the other receiver for Baltimore.