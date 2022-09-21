KJ Hamler injury update ahead of Week 3 vs. 49ers

The Denver Broncos are set to face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3 of the NFL season. It will be this week’s featured Sunday Night Football game. Denver is banged up at wide receiver as Tim Patrick tore his ACL before the season began. Already thin at the position, wide receiver KJ Hamler is dealing with a lingering knee and hip issue that saw him practice in a limited fashion, per Aric DiLalla.

Fantasy football implications

Hamler was able to play in the Broncos’ Week 1 game against the Seattle Seahawks but didn't receive any targets. He logged 40 snaps but re-aggravated his injury, which caused him to miss last week’s game entirely. Without Hamler in tow, Tyrie Cleveland has emerged as the third wide receiver in the Denver offense. The way that new quarterback Russell Wilson has been playing, he barely supports two fantasy-relevant wideouts. Even if Hamler were active, I don’t think he would both be worth a start. The only wide receivers to look at in Denver are Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy.