Jakobi Meyers does not practice Wednesday ahead of Week 3 vs. Ravens

The New England Patriots went into Pittsburgh and got a huge victory over the Steelers in Week 2. They’ll be looking to keep that momentum going against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, and hope to have wide receiver Jakobi Meyers available. He is not practicing Wednesday due to a knee injury.

Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots injury report pic.twitter.com/V9yXFycQiK — Baltimore Beatdown (@BmoreBeatdown) September 21, 2022

Fantasy football implications

Meyers has been a solid receiver for the Patriots this year, seeing 19 targets through two games. New England has a run-heavy offense, so there’s some limit to Meyers’ upside but he does have enough talent to make things happen after the catch. The lack of practice Wednesday is a minor concern right now, as Meyers still has a few days to get at least a limited session in.

If Meyers misses the game, look for Nelson Agholor and Hunter Henry to be more involved in the passing game. Kendrick Bourne could also be a solid waiver wire add in Week 3, especially if Baltimore has issues in the secondary with injuries.