Jakobi Meyers does not practice Wednesday ahead of Week 3 vs. Ravens

We break down news that Meyers has a knee injury. What it means for Week 3 and beyond.

Carolina Panthers v New England Patriots
Jakobi Meyers of the New England Patriots warms up before the preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium on August 19, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
The New England Patriots went into Pittsburgh and got a huge victory over the Steelers in Week 2. They’ll be looking to keep that momentum going against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, and hope to have wide receiver Jakobi Meyers available. He is not practicing Wednesday due to a knee injury.

Fantasy football implications

Meyers has been a solid receiver for the Patriots this year, seeing 19 targets through two games. New England has a run-heavy offense, so there’s some limit to Meyers’ upside but he does have enough talent to make things happen after the catch. The lack of practice Wednesday is a minor concern right now, as Meyers still has a few days to get at least a limited session in.

If Meyers misses the game, look for Nelson Agholor and Hunter Henry to be more involved in the passing game. Kendrick Bourne could also be a solid waiver wire add in Week 3, especially if Baltimore has issues in the secondary with injuries.

