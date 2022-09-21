Keenan Allen injury update ahead of Week 3 vs. Jaguars

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen will do individual work in Wednesday’s practice, per head coach Brandon Staley.

Allen sat out of the Chargers’ Week 2 TNF game against the Kansas City Chiefs, and is day-to-day for the Sunday game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Chargers are 7-point favorites at home, so they could probably take it slow with Allen, but coming off a loss to the Chiefs, they’d also like to have a full complement of receivers to get back on track.

Staley said WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) and TE Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring) will also do some individual work. C Corey Linsley (knee/quad) and RT Trey Pipkins III (ankle/foot) remain day-to-day. https://t.co/15W8aoBfgg — Jeff Miller (@JeffMillerLAT) September 21, 2022

Fantasy football implications

If Allen sits out, the Chargers will continue to lean on Mike Williams, who had eight receptions for 118 yards in Week 2, as well as WR DeAndre Carter and tight end Gerald Everett. RB Austin Ekeler has also been racking up receptions along with rushing yards.

In Week 1, Allen led the Chargers in receiving yards, bringing in four catches for 66 yards, despite leaving the game early.