Alvin Kamara injury update ahead of Week 3 vs. Panthers

Week 3 of the NFL season will see the New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in a divisional NFC South matchup. Running back Alvin Kamara suffered a rib injury last week that saw him miss the team’s Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Without him on the field, the team turned to veteran backup Mark Ingram in the loss. Good news, Saints fans, Kamara is participating at practice on Wednesday, per ESPN’s Kat Terrell.

Fantasy football implications

If Kamara is active, he will likely start in your lineups. The Panthers' defense has been solid so far this year, but that doesn’t mean they aren't impervious to giving up big fantasy outings. If he is active, Kamara should get the lion's share of the carries on the ground and ample targets in the passing game.

If Kamara misses his second straight game, look for Ingram to be the starter again. New Orleans had added former player Latavius Murray to their practice squad so he could be elevated to help out also. I’d feel comfortable starting Ingram in a flex capacity, but don’t think that Murray could be counted on in his first game back with the team.