Chris Godwin injury update ahead of Week 3 vs. Packers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin was not at Wednesday practice. He has been inactive for several weeks since suffering a hamstring injury in the Bucs’ season opener.

Godwin’s absence adds to a wider WR shortage in Tampa Bay, with Mike Evans suspended for one game after instigating a fight on the field and Julio Jones not at practice, either. QB Tom Brady, who would usually take a day off practice on Wednesday, was seen throwing during warmups.

Fantasy football implications

The Bucs signed 11-year NFL veteran Cole Beasley to their practice squad this week, and they are expected to elevate him to the active roster in time for Sunday’s game against the Packers to fill the hole left by three starting WRs’ absence.

Beasley will likely be a consistent target for Brady this weekend, and Breshad Perriman and Russell Gage should see plenty of snaps as well.

Perriman has had three receptions for 45 yards so far this season, and Gage has taken in seven for 41 yards.