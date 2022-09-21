Justin Herbert injury update ahead of Week 3 vs. Jaguars

Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season will have the Los Angeles Chargers hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars. Quarterback Justin Herbert suffered fractures to his rib cartilage against the Kansas City Chiefs in their Week 2 game. Herbert is reported to be throwing and looking like his normal self, per Bridget Condon.

Fantasy football implications

If Herbert happened to miss this week’s game, we would see veteran Chase Daniel with a rare non-Week 17 start. Daniel has been a perennial backup for most of his career, but with his supporting cast could be a fine fill-in against the Jaguars. If Herbert is active, then it will be business as usual for the fantasy football assets on the Chargers.

If Herbert misses the game, running back Austin Ekeler would likely see more work in the run game. If Keenan Allen is active, he would be downgraded with Daniel under center. The same could be said for Mike Williams, while I think tight end Gerald Everett could be the lone receiving benefactor on short routes.